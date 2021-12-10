ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Sterling Shepard optimistic about potential Week 14 return

By John Fennelly
 4 days ago
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard could be nearing a return this week when the Giants face the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Shepard has appeared in only five games this year due to hamstring and quad issues and hasn’t played since Week 8. His return could not come at a better time as the Giants’ offense is struggling mightily and could be facing the Chargers with the unproven Jake Fromm at quarterback.

Shepard is still ‘limited’ in practice but he says he’s moving better and could be cleared to play Sunday.

“Feeling a lot better,” Shepard told reporters on Thursday. “Today was a big test for me. Got moving around a little bit, got some contact, which is something that I wanted to get. Felt good with it.”

Shepard would provide a big boost to a Giants’ offense that has scored over 20 points in a game just four times this season.

“I’m very optimistic that I’ll be able to be out there this week with the guys and hopefully that’s the case,” Shepard said. “It’s been a bum just sitting on the sideline watching the guys, especially on game day. It already hits me whenever I’ve got to watch them practice and I’m not able to help them out with some of the reps and stuff like that.

“Then on game days, obviously, that’s where you get all the juice and I still have that same fire, that same juice, but I’m not able to go out there and actually perform. It’ll feel good if I’m able to get out there this week and play with the guys.”

The Giants’ receiving unit has been hobbled all year and continues to be with Kenny Golladay dealing with a rib injury and Kadarius Toney dealing with an oblique strain.

Assistants from every team to consider as next NFL coaches

The coaching carousel had its first turn in October when Jon Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders. As the NFL enters the final four weeks of its regular season, the carousel is expected to take a few more spins as teams fire coaches and move in different directions. Some teams will go with younger minds while others will rely on retreads.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
