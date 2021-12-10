Operation Holiday: Working, child care and making ends meet

One day about 20 years ago, Daryl Blewett, of Succasunna, was driving with her kids and a friend. As they drove, the radio station they were listening to shared something about Operation Christmas Child. A project of the Samaritan’s Purse organization, Operation Christmas Child spreads the word about Jesus to needy children around the world, including his love shared through gifts donated in a shoe box. Blewett’s friend said, “let’s do it” and that was the start of Blewett getting involved, first bringing it to the attention of her church, Ledgewood Baptist Church, and then growing in the project to where she and her husband, Ed, are now.
Comments / 0