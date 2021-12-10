ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation Holiday: Working, child care and making ends meet

Tanya, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, has been working at Tick...

spectrumlocalnews.com

New Rochester day care helps parents fill child care gaps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For many parents, finding affordable day care was already a struggle, and the pandemic made it worse. A Rochester day care is giving parents a lot of options, especially for those who work odd hours. The morning routine in the Zukoski household is a busy one. “I...
ROCHESTER, NY
NBCMontana

Pandemic relief to help health care workers with child care

HELENA, Mont. — Montana is using $5.5 million in pandemic relief money to help health care workers pay for licensed child care over the next year. The health department and the governor announced the program on Monday. Funds will be available for parents and guardians who work in health care,...
HELENA, MT
sanjuanjournal.com

Operation Christmas Child a success!

In 1993, Samaritan’s Purse first delivered Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to children in Bosnia. Since then, 188 million children in over 150 countries have received this simple gift that brings hope even to the remote corners of our world. Friday Harbor has generously supported shoebox gifts in the past and continues to be a link in this worldwide chain. Many thanks are extended to the generous team at Kings Marine for supplying shoeboxes to wrap. The Presbyterian Church hosts the collection site with their Mary Martha Circle filling boxes and organizing cartons for transportation off-island. Friday Harbor Freight picks up the large cartons and transports them to His Place in Burlington for their further destination. Some boxes even go through five ports to reach the children. This year, we had help bringing the empty cartons to the island and many shopped for items to add to the boxes when off-island trips became limited for many of us. All have generously contributed and we are sincerely grateful. A sincere thank you to all! We sent 132 shoeboxes that will bring joy, hope, and love to impoverished children in our world. Merry Christmas!
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Reporter

Care and Share donates to Shop with a Cop

HILLTOWN — Care & Share Thrift Shoppes donated $2,000 to Quakertown Borough Police Department in support of the 11th Annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser. A check was presented December 1 to Quakertown Borough Police Chief Scott C. McElree and Hilltown Police Chief Christopher Engelhart whose departments have partnered to raise contributions to accommodate 250 children in need this holiday season.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Reporter

Along the Way looks to expand its free in-home child care

In Montgomery County, 13,047 of the 44,992 single mothers were jobless for all of 2020. For Bucks County, the numbers were 9,136 of the 31,504 single mothers. For the state of Pennsylvania, where there was a total of 300,868 single mothers in 2020, 87,000 were jobless all year. Those are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newport Plain Talk

Cocke County’s Christmas Angels working to make holiday special

Several individuals, businesses and organizations have joined forces to make the upcoming Christmas holiday bright for children across the community. Angela Huskey-Grooms of State Farm Insurance and Joe Lane of Lane’s Wiring & Summit Electrical Services started a toy drive in Cocke County nearly three years ago. The East Tennessee Jeepers Club has held multiple successful toy drives over the years to benefit various parts of the county as well.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Door County Pulse

PODCAST: Helping Make Ends Meet with United Way’s Amy Kohnle

Https://soundcloud.com/doorcountypulse/helping-make-ends-meet-with-united-ways-amy-kohnle-1?si=f7ab272eb32c437a88681e0def4bd649. Amy Kohnle, executive director of United Way of Door County, joins the podcast to talk about the convergence of problems pinching the pocketbooks of the peninsula’s working poor. From the rising cost of basic goods to the lack of housing, it’s getting more difficult for people to get ahead. Kohnle talks about what United Way is doing to try to help, and the organization’s goal for the 2021 fundraising campaign.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Springfield News-Leader

Share Your Christmas: After many years away, mom seeks help due to health, work, child care

Story No. 35 It’s been many years since this mom needed Christmas help for her four children. This year, however, a number of problems combined to mean there is no extra money for gifts. Mom recently had surgery. Complications required repeated stays in the hospital. Her previous employment was physically demanding, so that’s not possible at this time. Seeking other work is further complicated by child-care issues. In the past, her mother and grandmother were able to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kfornow.com

Parents Overwhelmed By Cost Of Child Care

Calculator in hands with the word childcare (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS December 2, 2021) The final child tax credit check is scheduled to be deposited in American’s bank accounts on December 15th. In the Penny Hoarder’s fall survey, 84% of parent respondents said the monthly child tax credit has helped...
Corsicana Daily Sun

Students support Operation Christmas Child

James L. Collins Catholic School supported Operation Christmas Child this holiday season. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. This program provides local partners around the world with shoe boxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching...
mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

The Holidays Should be Special: Give Gifts to a Child in Foster Care

ICWA asks community members and businesses to make the holidays memorable for our tribal youth by sponsoring a child in foster care with supplemental Christmas gifts this year (similar to how we have done the ICWA Giving Tree in the past). There are currently 40 children in alternative care ranging...
bransontrilakesnews.com

College of the Ozarks collects for Operation Christmas Child

College of the Ozarks, one of the drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, hosted on-campus shoebox packing events in November. According to a press release from C of O, the college continued their annual tradition of packing boxes for The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, which collects shoeboxes — filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
AOL Corp

Parents make tough decisions around child care amid COVID-19: 'The day cares I spoke to would not disclose the teachers' vaccination status'

Public health officials are strongly urging all Americans over the age of 18 to get their COVID-19 booster shot as cases of the Omicron variant continue to pop up around the world. But about 29 percent of adults are not even fully vaccinated against COVID-19 yet — and that's putting some parents of young kids in a sticky situation when it comes to child care.
The Independent

Voices: Christmas can be a time of stress and shame for families struggling to make ends meet

Each December, we parents have this lovely tradition of chatting about Christmas plans. A question rolls off our tongues without even thinking – “so, what are you guys doing over the holidays?” The question is innocent enough, but has a tendency to create a cultural expectation that the holiday season is about fitting as many themed events in as possible. Although Covid dampened the mood last year, this Christmas everything seems to be back in full swing.A Santa’s grotto can be found at every garden centre where children can enjoy a couple of minutes with Father Christmas. Schools take trips...
Kilgore News Herald

Operation Christmas Child sends holiday cheer to children around the world

TREASURE VALLEY—Area churches and organizations once again joined forces to pack shoeboxes full of goodies that will be sent to children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child. Through this project, the Christian humanitarian group Samaritan’s Purse seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need, local organizers said..
mypaperonline.com

Local Churches Help Operation Christmas Child

One day about 20 years ago, Daryl Blewett, of Succasunna, was driving with her kids and a friend. As they drove, the radio station they were listening to shared something about Operation Christmas Child. A project of the Samaritan’s Purse organization, Operation Christmas Child spreads the word about Jesus to needy children around the world, including his love shared through gifts donated in a shoe box. Blewett’s friend said, “let’s do it” and that was the start of Blewett getting involved, first bringing it to the attention of her church, Ledgewood Baptist Church, and then growing in the project to where she and her husband, Ed, are now.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WETM 18 News

Holiday Happenings featuring Chemung County Child Care Council

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Child Care Council continues to help families this holiday season who are in need of child care assistance. “We are engaging families throughout the winter months and it is free for families throughout Chemung County,” Emily Lunduski, coordinator of the Elmira Family Resource Center, added. Through the Council, […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

