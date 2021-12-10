ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards Air Force Base officer indicted in $250K unemployment insurance fraud

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A military police officer at Edwards Air Force Base has been indicted in a $250,000 unemployment insurance fraud scheme, federal authorities said.

Trevon Miller, 28, submitted unemployment insurance claims in more than 30 states since the COVID-19 pandemic began, using his former identity of Trevon Rodney and telling state workforce agencies he was unemployed when he was actually enlisted in the Air Force, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

In 2016, Miller legally changed his last name from Rodney before enlisting.

Miller used the money for his own benefit and made cash withdrawals, the release said of the five-count indictment.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of mail fraud.

