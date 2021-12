The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools & One to One Health, will be hosting another series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events for children ages 5-11. These events are intended to administer both first and second doses in the primary vaccination series and will be held on Saturday, December 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the East 3rd St Health Department and Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at East Ridge Elementary School.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO