Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable at OKC

Davis is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee soreness,...

The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
Carmelo Anthony
Anthony Davis
Dwight Howard
Deandre Jordan
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
Yardbarker

Mavericks' Luka Doncic out Wednesday vs. Lakers with left ankle soreness

The 14-13 Dallas Mavericks will be without superstar Luka Doncic for the third straight game. Per Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Dallas ruled Doncic out for Wednesday's clash with the 15-13 Los Angeles Lakers because of left ankle soreness. The two-time First-Team All-NBA selection originally suffered what were reported to be sprains to his left knee and left ankle against the Denver Nuggets back on Nov. 15 and missed the subsequent three contests. The 22-year-old hasn't yet returned to full fitness, and he turned that same ankle in this past Friday's loss at the Indiana Pacers.
crossingbroad.com

Ben Simmons Rumor of the Day: Reported Knicks and Lakers Interest

With each passing day, we get closer to a Ben Simmons trade, God willing. Last week, Woj reported that trade talks were “gathering momentum” because shitty teams are imploding and deciding they can’t compete this year. The Blazers fired their GM and the Pacers are apparently ready to move on from some of their stars.
Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Can the Lakers trade for Ben Simmons or Jerami Grant?

Trade season is heating up, which means the Los Angeles Lakers — the only franchise, maybe outside the Miami Heat, that seemingly every player in the NBA would happily play for — are starting to be name-dropped into rumors, however unfeasible. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb....
AllLakers

Lakers: Is Alex Caruso Better Than Russell Westbrook Right Now?

When your Los Angeles Lakers went all-in on 2017 MVP point guard Russell Westbrook in a depth-depleting trade this past summer, it felt like, at best, a calculated risk. LA was hoping to add the 2017 MVP to join four-time MVP LeBron James and All-Defensive big man Anthony Davis, but now, 27 games into the season, it appears clear that this is an altogether different Russell Westbrook.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
