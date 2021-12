Georgia has been looking to add another wide receiver in this class and on Tuesday, the day before the Early Signing Period begins, the Dawgs did just that in landing Orlando (Fla.) Mt. Dora four-star wide receiver Chandler Smith. Smith originally committed to the Florida Gators back in the summer following an official visit to campus. Florida has had 13 commitments in the 2022 cycle, with its coaching change playing a key role in its recruiting attrition. Georgia has now landed two of those de-commitments, with Smith joining Houston Clear Lake Top 100 cornerback Julian Humphrey. The addition of Smith gives Georgia 26 commitments for the 2022 cycle and moves them ahead of Alabama to No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Class Rankings.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO