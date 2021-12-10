Lakers' LeBron James: Probable vs. Thunder

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Magic youngster Wendell Carter Jr. had his glasses broken after they were hit by the ball. Part of the glasses wound up right in front of Lakers superstar LeBron James, who took the opportunity to try it on.
Paul Pierce and LeBron James engaged in a big feud ever since The King entered the NBA in 2003. These two legends shared the court in many opportunities, with Pierce dominating the first part of their rivalry, while James leveled things up and surpassed the Boston Celtics icon after joining the Miami Heat, scoring over 1,000 points on Pierce.
After a bumpy start to the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are slowly but surely getting back on track. They are currently 15-13 and hold the 6th seed in the Western Conference. The credit goes to none other than LeBron James. Since James returned to the roster, the...
Despite seeing it on a regular basis, it is hard to comprehend the extent of LeBron James' longevity. The 4-time NBA champion has been in the league for almost 20 years now and has played at the highest level possible in each of those years. James has been a perennial MVP contender and been a superstar throughout this time.
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma undoubtedly enjoyed the Purple and Gold’s game against the Orlando Magic, thanks in large part to LeBron James. LeBron had quite the block party against Orlando, particularly in the third quarter when he rejected two shots from the Magic. The first was on a Chuma Okeke driving layup, which he almost sent to the stands.
With Anthony Davis out, LeBron James seems to be leading the Los Angeles Lakers with utter dominance, on both ends of the court. In the process, he wants every player to help the team on either end of the court. On the same note, LeBron yelled at Russell Westbrook after the latter to come back and help the defense during the Magic vs Lakers showdown at the Staples Center.
Enes Kanter Freedom has been making quite a name for himself of late for being somewhat of an attack dog against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Boston Celtics big man recently guested on BasketballNews.com’s The Rematch with Ethan Thomas wherein Kanter decided to drop another bombshell about his recent criticism about LeBron.
Be it aggression or perhaps a light hearted incident, LeBron James seems to be at the heart of everything for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. And during the Magic vs Lakers incident, King James once again decided to have some fun when he wore Wendell Carter Jr’s goggles during an on-going play. What next? LeBron decided to troll himself for having some fun on the court.
Superteams are becoming more of the norm in recent years, as superstar players have figured out that teaming up with each other gives them the best chance to win NBA titles. Of course, talent wins chips and there have been some all-time great teams that have dominated the league in their eras. More specifically, superstars are no longer willing to grind out an entire career with one franchise because spreading the wealth by joining other stars gives them an easier path to titles. Of course, there are exceptions including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but the majority of stars want to team up in today’s game.
The Los Angeles Lakers won against the Orlando Magic, 106-94, and LeBron James was the key to victory. James dropped a 30-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist triple-double while adding three big blocks, making it his sixth 30-point game in his last eight contests and two triple-doubles in his last three appearances.
The Los Angeles Lakers won for the second straight game after defeating the Orlando Magic, 106-94. Los Angeles, playing without Anthony Davis, opened the first quarter on a 7-0 run by forcing turnovers on defense and converting in transition. However, Orlando responded with a 19-4 run and took a 25-18 lead entering the second behind 12 bench points.
When your Los Angeles Lakers went all-in on 2017 MVP point guard Russell Westbrook in a depth-depleting trade this past summer, it felt like, at best, a calculated risk. LA was hoping to add the 2017 MVP to join four-time MVP LeBron James and All-Defensive big man Anthony Davis, but now, 27 games into the season, it appears clear that this is an altogether different Russell Westbrook.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is about to be 37 years old, but he sure doesn’t play like it. After dealing with injuries and other setbacks that affected his rhythm, James is now hitting his stride. He’s dropped 30 points in six of his last eight games and posted his second triple-double in three games in the win against the Orlando Magic.
