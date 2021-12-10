ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Probable vs. Thunder

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

James (abdomen) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Bill Oram...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Reacts To LeBron James’ Recent Form: “I Can’t Wait To Lie To My Grandkids And Tell Them I Played With This Guy... Because He Will Still Be Playing.”

Despite seeing it on a regular basis, it is hard to comprehend the extent of LeBron James' longevity. The 4-time NBA champion has been in the league for almost 20 years now and has played at the highest level possible in each of those years. James has been a perennial MVP contender and been a superstar throughout this time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word reaction to LeBron James’ block party in Lakers vs. Magic

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma undoubtedly enjoyed the Purple and Gold’s game against the Orlando Magic, thanks in large part to LeBron James. LeBron had quite the block party against Orlando, particularly in the third quarter when he rejected two shots from the Magic. The first was on a Chuma Okeke driving layup, which he almost sent to the stands.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Twitter reacts to LeBron James calling out Russell Westbrook for not helping defensively in Magic vs Lakers game

With Anthony Davis out, LeBron James seems to be leading the Los Angeles Lakers with utter dominance, on both ends of the court. In the process, he wants every player to help the team on either end of the court. On the same note, LeBron yelled at Russell Westbrook after the latter to come back and help the defense during the Magic vs Lakers showdown at the Staples Center.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers
firstsportz.com

“What is wrong with me”: LeBron James trolls himself after wearing goggles during Magic vs Lakers clash

Be it aggression or perhaps a light hearted incident, LeBron James seems to be at the heart of everything for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. And during the Magic vs Lakers incident, King James once again decided to have some fun when he wore Wendell Carter Jr’s goggles during an on-going play. What next? LeBron decided to troll himself for having some fun on the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

What If Every NBA Superstar Joined The Team He Couldn't Beat: Michael Jordan Would Join Pistons, LeBron James Would Join Warriors

Superteams are becoming more of the norm in recent years, as superstar players have figured out that teaming up with each other gives them the best chance to win NBA titles. Of course, talent wins chips and there have been some all-time great teams that have dominated the league in their eras. More specifically, superstars are no longer willing to grind out an entire career with one franchise because spreading the wealth by joining other stars gives them an easier path to titles. Of course, there are exceptions including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but the majority of stars want to team up in today’s game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers: Is Alex Caruso Better Than Russell Westbrook Right Now?

When your Los Angeles Lakers went all-in on 2017 MVP point guard Russell Westbrook in a depth-depleting trade this past summer, it felt like, at best, a calculated risk. LA was hoping to add the 2017 MVP to join four-time MVP LeBron James and All-Defensive big man Anthony Davis, but now, 27 games into the season, it appears clear that this is an altogether different Russell Westbrook.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers highlights: Watch LeBron James dominate vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is about to be 37 years old, but he sure doesn’t play like it. After dealing with injuries and other setbacks that affected his rhythm, James is now hitting his stride. He’s dropped 30 points in six of his last eight games and posted his second triple-double in three games in the win against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy