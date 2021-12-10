ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The Salvation Army of Savannah calls for volunteer bell ringers for Red Kettle season

By Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tHxD_0dJckDw000

SAVANNAH, GA – The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) is in need of volunteers to ring the kettles at partner locations during the holiday season for the annual Red Kettle Campaign to ensure they can continue to bring hope to those in need in our community this holiday season and beyond.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the best way for the community to get involved with The Salvation Army’s mission. Without this support, The Salvation Army could not provide desperately needed food and lodging to people in need in our region year-round. Volunteers are encouraged to ring at Belk, Kroger on Mall Blvd. and Leopold’s on Broughton.

One of the best ways to help during the Red Kettle Campaign is to sign up as a group for a week of volunteering. Volunteer shifts are 8 hours a day with hours from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday (6 days). There are plenty of volunteer opportunities for groups to take a minimum of two hours of kettle ringing and only a few weeks to accomplish this momentous goal. While volunteering, businesses can wear their uniforms or company logo and can get free promotion just by ringing a bell. Businesses or individuals can bring their friends and family out to support a great cause.

The concept of the Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was troubled by how many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken but did not know how to fund the project. As he pondered, he remembered his sailor days in England where there was a large, iron kettle that passersby tossed a coin or two into to help the poor. The following day Captain McFee placed a similar pot on the street with a sign that read, "Keep the Pot Boiling." He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas. Today in the U.S., The Salvation Army assists more than four-and-a-half million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Everywhere, public contributions to The Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten.

Flexible volunteer opportunities are available for scheduling at www.registertoring.com or contact Special Events Coordinator Jessica Battista at Jessica.Battista@uss.salvationarmy.org or the Volunteer Coordinator Stacey Magoon at Stacey.magoon@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the greater Savannah community. The public will have an opportunity to donate directly to the famous red kettles around the region during the holiday season or via the online donation platform at www.RedKettleSAV21.givesmart.com or by texting “RedKettleSAV” to 76278.

Donations are also welcomed throughout the year via the organization’s website at www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or by calling 912-651-7420.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
CNN

The dirty little secret the Mark Meadows texts reveal

(CNN) — They knew. They all knew. The release of texts on Monday night sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 amount to a smoking gun when it comes to whether those in and around the President were aware of the rising insurrection of that day and the role then-President Donald Trump himself needed to play.
POTUS
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Holiday Season#Kettle#Christmas#Ga#The Red Kettle Campaign#The Salvation Army
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
The Hill

Democrats to increase debt ceiling by $2.5T

Democrats will vote as soon as Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which they expect will lift the nation’s borrowing cap until 2023. Senate Democrats unveiled a resolution to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, shortly before they are scheduled to take a procedural vote on the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

511
Followers
260
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy