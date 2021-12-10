ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA fines Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks $25K

By Reuters
 4 days ago
2021-12-10 19:16:27 GMT+00:00 - Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.

Brooks had to be restrained as he yelled at officials after receiving his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in Memphis' 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The officiating crew of John Goble, Sean Corbin and Matt Boland distributed six technical fouls in the game.

Brooks, 25, was a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after entering health and safety protocols.

He is averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 12 games (11 starts) this season.

--Field Level Media

