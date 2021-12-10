Cab driver shot, killed in Cocoa near where delivery driver robbed at gunpoint days earlier

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police said a cab driver was shot and killed Thursday night in the same area where a delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint days earlier.

Detectives said a local cab driver was called to the area of Kensington Drive and Donna Avenue to pick someone up just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver was shot and killed and the shooter fled the scene.

In the same area on Tuesday, officers said a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint before the assailant fled in the driver’s vehicle. Officers said the delivery driver was not injured.

Detectives said they are currently interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence and attempting to identify a suspect. They said it is not known if the cases are related.

The police department is urging food delivery drivers and other services providing delivery or transportation to maintain heightened awareness and report any suspicious activity to local police.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000. Witnesses may also send tips to dropadime@cocoapolice.com.