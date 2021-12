Remember, all links in TPEI open up in a new browser window. So feel free to check stuff out, we’ll be here when you get back!. So before we start, a quick note. Most of you reading this know that we had a big weekend with our sister series, the SATURDAY SIX. On Saturday we had the highly anticipated 8th annual Theme Park Turkeys of the Year article. We exhaustively covered the wildest stories that happened at Disney and Universal in 2021 in an article you don’t want to miss. The TikTok water fountain guy, the Cardboard Carballeros, Eric Idle vs. DisTwitter, and a whole lot more. CLICK HERE to check out The 2021 Turkeys.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO