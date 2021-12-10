Tennis-Murray splits with coach Delgado – reports

Fallon Sherrock is getting “goosebumps” at the prospect of returning to Alexandra Palace and has targeted a third-round World Championship meeting with defending champion Gerwyn Price.The 27-year-old created history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win a match at the showpiece tournament on her way to the last 32 where her life changed forever.She quickly became a household name and was thrust into the spotlight after her breakthrough achievements, appearing on breakfast news and evening chat shows.Sherrock did not qualify last year but has had a fine 2021, reaching the final of the Nordic Masters and the quarter-finals...
