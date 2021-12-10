ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Murray splits with coach Delgado – reports

By Ian Ransom
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Britain’s Andy Murray has split with coach Jamie Delgado after working with his compatriot for over five years, British media reported on Friday. Delgado joined Murray’s team in 2016 as an...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas accuses Michael Jordan of CHEATING on the golf course

Since Justin Thomas' rise to prominence in the golf world, he has built some very high-profile relationships with some of the world's biggest sports icons. 15-time major winner Tiger Woods described Thomas as a brother to himself and a big brother to his son Charlie. We should see this group reunite again at the PNC Championship this week.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Ivan Lendl
740thefan.com

Tennis-Muguruza’s coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year

(Reuters) – Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year, the governing body of women’s tennis announced on Sunday, after helping Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to three titles this year. Muguruza won in Dubai and Chicago before the two-times Grand Slam champion claimed her first season-ending WTA...
TENNIS
Metro International

Tennis-Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19, out of exhibition event in Abu Dhabi

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, the 19-year-old Briton said on Monday. Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a major when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Who is Grigor Dimitrov’s coach? Know all about the Bulgarian tennis Pro’s coach

Grigor Dimitrov is a Bulgarian professional tennis player. His career-high ATP singles ranking is world No. 3, which he achieved in November 2017. Dimitrov is to date the most successful Bulgarian male tennis player ever and the only one who has ever broken through the top 10 rankings. He is also the highest-earning Bulgarian to date with his prize earnings to date being USD 20,418,174.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Tennis Championship#Davis Cup#Tennis Murray#Reuters#British#Wimbledon#Canadian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Travis Head talks up Jack Leach’s chances of hitting back in second Ashes Test

After playing his part in the brutal takedown of Jack Leach in the first Ashes Test, Australia batter Travis Head talked up the England spinner’s chances of hitting back this week in Adelaide Australia made a point of getting after the left-armer at The Gabba, pounding him for 102 runs from 13 chastening overs.Head was named player of the match for his 152 and helped inflict the damage to Leach’s figures by taking him for four fours and a six.England have been pondering Leach’s position for the day/night second Test – weighing up the variety of the attack against the...
SPORTS
Reuters

Hurricanes' game postponed after four players put in COVID-19 protocol

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Carolina Hurricanes' game at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday has been postponed after four additional members of the team entered COVID-19 protocol, said the National Hockey League. The postponement comes a day after the league said Calgary Flames' games through Dec. 16 would be rescheduled...
NHL
The Independent

Fallon Sherrock setting sights on Gerwyn Price at World Championship

Fallon Sherrock is getting “goosebumps” at the prospect of returning to Alexandra Palace and has targeted a third-round World Championship meeting with defending champion Gerwyn Price.The 27-year-old created history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win a match at the showpiece tournament on her way to the last 32 where her life changed forever.She quickly became a household name and was thrust into the spotlight after her breakthrough achievements, appearing on breakfast news and evening chat shows.Sherrock did not qualify last year but has had a fine 2021, reaching the final of the Nordic Masters and the quarter-finals...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy