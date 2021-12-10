ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Ravens move on without Marlon Humphrey, new tests await their secondary: ‘We know what’s coming’

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late July, Marlon Humphrey arrived in Owings Mills for the start of training camp. He knew what the Ravens had at cornerback. He liked what he saw. Who wouldn’t?. “Man, me, ‘M.P.’ [Marcus Peters], Jimmy [Smith] and Tavon [Young],” Humphrey said, “that’s a pretty strong...

The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Spotted Screaming at Someone on the Browns Sideline During Ravens Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
NFL
thespun.com

Former NFL Executive Getting Ripped For Lamar Jackson Comment

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got hurt when he was hit around the ankle after releasing a pass outside the pocket. Former Philadelphia Eagles president and Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons executive Joe Banner had some thoughts...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Harbaugh Plans To Have Jackson (Ankle) Back For Packers Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The injury that knocked Lamar Jackson out of Sunday’s game against Cleveland was a sprained ankle, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Lamar has an ankle sprain,” Harbaugh told reporters during his media availability. “It’s not a high-ankle sprain, which is good news, and we’ll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward.” Jackson went down early in Sunday’s game when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell on his heels. Jackson was slow to his feet afterward and was carted to the locker room. Initially listed as questionable, he was...
NFL
Denver Post

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 24-22 loss to Cleveland Browns

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 24-22 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium:. Childs Walker, reporter: It’s hard to imagine how the Ravens could have suffered through a worse afternoon in Cleveland. Their offense sputtered again, and their injury-ravaged secondary did not hold up as the Browns dealt a significant blow to their playoff hopes. Bad as the result was, it was overshadowed by Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury in the second quarter.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: Jimmy Garoppolo Has Given 49ers All They Could've Hoped For

• So we’re now 14 weeks into an 18-week season, and Jimmy Garoppolo is still leading the 49ers. And, full credit to Garoppolo, the quarterback was able to summon—from an up-and-down performance—his best down the stretch Sunday through the end of regulation and overtime in leading the Niners to a 26-20 win in Cincinnati. Has the year been a little awkward for him? Sure, it has. He came into it without another guaranteed dollar on his contract, and his team paid a king’s ransom to land his replacement, nine years his junior, in the spring. But he’s got the Niners at 7–6, with four wins in their last five games to put San Francisco squarely in position to win a wild card spot. “Oh yeah, Jimmy's our leader,” said receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who was on the receiving end of his game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. “His ability to lead is great. Everybody shows up for him, we all feed off of him. And we just take it week by week. We know how this league works, we know exactly how it goes, and we enjoy everything the week that we have together. And that's about it. We see him as the leader of the team, and I'm gonna ride behind him.” And really, the way this has all played out is good for everyone involved. Garoppolo gets to pilot a team he’s been with for five years. The Niners get a veteran quarterback starting, with a high-end developmental guy behind him. And Trey Lance gets to learn at a controlled pace—where, given his limited college experience, putting him out there with a contender right away would’ve been like letting a 16-year-old with a learner’s permit loose on the Autobahn in his first driver’s ed class. All this shouldn’t change the fact that Lance is likely to be the Niners’ quarterback in 2022. But it does stand to pull all parties in a better position than they would be otherwise going into the new year.
NFL
Denver Post

Mike Preston: Don’t fret yet, Ravens fans. Backup QB Tyler Huntley can play. | COMMENTARY

Shortly after Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson reported to training camp in July, it was hard to tell Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley apart on the practice field, especially when they both started running. And when it came to passing, Huntley had a stronger arm than Jackson. Even on Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland, the two quarterbacks looked similar.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Star QB Jackson Sprains Ankle In Loss To Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s right ankle is even less sturdy, and so is Baltimore’s hold on the bunched-up AFC North. The Ravens’ superstar quarterback suffered a sprain in the first quarter and didn’t return Sunday as the first-place Ravens lost 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a bounce-back win. Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will undergo further tests on Monday. The Ravens (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Jackson left the stadium with his foot in a protective boot. “We’ll see how it responds,” said Harbaugh, unwilling to speculate on the severity of the...
NFL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Mayfield, Browns survive Ravens rally without QB Jackson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win Sunday over the Ravens, who lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.
NFL

