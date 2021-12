The NY Jets announced that rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore has been placed on I.R. after being listed as questionable this week. The move means that Moore will miss at least the next 3 games, he will be eligible to return for the last game of the season. The Jets travel to Buffalo to play the Bills in the season finale. He has 43 catches, 538 yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns in 11 games this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO