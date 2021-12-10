ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia waitress gets $10,000 in tips after customer's Facebook post

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcEmS_0dJcgwmp00

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A satisfied customer's social media post led to a Georgia waitress receiving more than $10,000 in tips from strangers.

Rita Williams said in her Facebook post that she was dining out at the IHOP in Morrow with her mother when she was impressed by her server, Jazmine Castillo.

"It was crazy crowded and our waitress was stretched so thin but she remained professional, so kind, patient and just overall provided amazing customer service," Williams wrote.

She said the service inspired her to leave a generous tip on her $30 tab.

"I gave her the $20, and she was like, 'Are you serious?'" Williams told WGCL-TV. "I handed her another $20, and she goes 'No, really?'"

Castillo, who said it usually takes waiting on about seven tables to earn $40 in tips, had a brief conversation with Williams and revealed she had been struggling financially.

Williams asked Castillo for her Cash App information and sent her $500 later that day. She posted about her experience on Facebook, including Castillo's information, and soon money began flooding into the waitress' account.

"I hear the notifications," Castillo said. "I don't usually get Cash Apps; I didn't know what was going on."

Castillo said the tips from social media strangers exceeded $10,000 within the week. She said the tips couldn't have come at a more fortuitous time.

"I had a couple of bills overdue," Castillo said. "My mom is sick, she just got out of the hospital Thanksgiving Day. Her medicine and hospital bills -- I can finally help with that. It's hard."

Williams said she was happy to have helped Castillo in her time of need.

"I am beyond happy for Jazmine," Williams said. "I don't think it could've happened to a better person."

Comments / 41

Penny Smith
3d ago

interesting that most of you are assuming the African American lady with the "Protect Black Women" shirt is the waitress. Watch the interview. She was the person who gave the $40 tip and blessed the waitress with the awesome FB post.😂😅😂

Reply(1)
13
Barbara Pratt
3d ago

God created all of us, white people call on Jesus Christ, all colors call on the only Jesus Christ. Theirs good in white. ,there's good in black, yellow, red....we could practice getting better at caring for people of all walks of life. We don't have to agree with their styles.

Reply(2)
11
Rxven
3d ago

and then there's everyone in the comments making it about race and the BLM shirt... y'all are paying attention to the wrong notion. it's a wholesome story.

Reply
8
