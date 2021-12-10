SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The University of California Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County Public Health have teamed to help protect the community against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBCPH officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, said the partnership has allowed local public health officials to get more detailed information about the spread of the virus faster.

At UCSB, scientists can study local COVID-19 tests. They can look for variants or how the virus is spreading. Dr. Ansorg said knowing which variant someone has or which is most prevalent in a community helps them know how to treat it.

Dr. Ansorg said earlier in 2021, when there were many variants, the partnership with UCSB was critical for SBCPH.

“Can we please, very quickly get an idea of what kind of variant you’re dealing with,” said Dr. Ansorg. “It has clinical implications because certain variants are not amiable to certain monoclonal antibodies therapies and things like that. So it was a very helpful tool, especially for our hospital physicians in the beginning.”

If there weren’t the partnership SBCPH would have to rely solely on information from the California Department of Public Health.

Dr. Ansorg added the best thing the average person can do to help end the pandemic faster is get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster dose. "Make sure you get a booster shot if you've been vaccinated," said Dr. Ansorg. "Because we want the antibodies to be at an optimal level. Not just at a great level, but at the optimal level."

To signup for a vaccine visit MyTurn.ca.gov or visit the SBCPH website .

The post UCSB and Santa Barbara County Public Health partnership helping the county fight COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .