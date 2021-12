When bassoonist Libby Morgan moved to Ocala in 1990, it didn’t take her long to find fellow musicians who soon mentioned a fledgling community band. “I was told a new band was forming and there had only been one or two rehearsals,” said Morgan, 61, whose father was her high school band director at Blackford High School in Indiana. “I hadn’t missed out on much.”

OCALA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO