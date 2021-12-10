ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 6 new deaths from COVID-19

By Spencer Lee
 4 days ago

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 283 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths as of Dec. 9.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 37,963 with 621 total deaths.

FDA opens Pfizer COVID booster to ages 16 and 17

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

Get Vaccinated

For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE .

Find vaccines near you:

Pfizer CEO says fourth vaccine shot may eventually be needed

Get Tested

Free COVID-19 testing is currently available:

  • Monday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Ridge Fire Department, 3142 W. 26th St., Erie
  • Thursday, Dec. 16, 4 to 7 p.m. at Mill Village Fire Department, 14408 N. Main St., Waterford

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All Pennsylvania counties are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE .

Pennsylvania Department of Health provides weekly update on COVID-19 trends in vaccinations, cases, hospitalizations and deaths

On December 14th, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday December 13th. “Science has proven that vaccines help protect against severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization and boosters are important as the virus continues to mutate and spread largely through unvaccinated people. The Department of Health continues to report on […]
Pennsylvania State Police warn of new Zelle Scam

The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced a warning concerning scams involving peer-to-peer payment applications or apps including Zelle, Venmo, and Cashapp. Pennsylvania State Police are aware of the scam that specifically involves Zelle. Zelle is a service offered by many financial institutions through the mobile app that allows people to send money to customers of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Workers at Erie Strayer enter 11th week of strike

The workers at Erie Strayer continued on the front line on Friday with their strike. The company is entering its 11th week of the workers requesting a wage increase and basic medical needs. While the strike carried on, things got a little slippery Friday at the scene. Workers continued their strike Friday in hopes of […]
ERIE, PA
