Coronavirus: Erie County reports 6 new deaths from COVID-19
The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 283 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths as of Dec. 9.
The cumulative total in the county now stands at 37,963 with 621 total deaths.FDA opens Pfizer COVID booster to ages 16 and 17
According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.
Get Vaccinated
For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE .
Find vaccines near you:
- text ZIP Code to 438829
- visit vaccines.gov
- call 1-800-232-0233
Get Tested
Free COVID-19 testing is currently available:
- Monday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Ridge Fire Department, 3142 W. 26th St., Erie
- Thursday, Dec. 16, 4 to 7 p.m. at Mill Village Fire Department, 14408 N. Main St., Waterford
Masking
The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All Pennsylvania counties are currently listed as having high transmission rates.
A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE .
