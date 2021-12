California is looking to become a sanctuary state for abortion rights in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. A proposal supported by Governor Gavin Newsom and other California leaders was released by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Wednesday that outlines several steps the state can take to increase funding and access to abortions. Among them is a program for low-income women who travel from out-of-state to get the procedure. Almost two-dozen states are poised to outlaw or severely restrict abortion if the Court upholds a Mississippi law that bans the procedure in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO