Mckeesport, PA

63-year-old McKeesport man found after being reported missing

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
McKeesport police seeking helping in finding missing 63-year-old McKeesport Police Department are requesting your help in locating Donald Arrington.

MCKEESPORT — UPDATE 12/10/21: Donald Arrington has been found.

McKeesport Police Department is requesting your help in locating Donald Arrington.

The 63-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 around 1 p.m.

He’s a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 255 lbs.

Donald has mobility issues and requires medication.

He’s known to frequent the Pittsburgh/Homewood area.

If you have any information regarding this person, please contact the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.

