63-year-old McKeesport man found after being reported missing
MCKEESPORT — UPDATE 12/10/21: Donald Arrington has been found.
McKeesport Police Department is requesting your help in locating Donald Arrington.
The 63-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 around 1 p.m.
He’s a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 255 lbs.
Donald has mobility issues and requires medication.
He’s known to frequent the Pittsburgh/Homewood area.
If you have any information regarding this person, please contact the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.
