This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. For Jen and Steve Chou, the best part of running their own businesses isn't the combined $1 million annual income — it's the ability to spend as much time as they want with their 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO