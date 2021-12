Every year Consumer Reports releases lists of their most and least reliable vehicles. Although no car manufacturer wants their SUV, car or truck to end up on that list, it’s inevitable. This year, both Ford and Mercedes have an SUV that top the list, in the worst way possible. Both the 2022 Ford Explorer and 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE are rated as the least reliable SUVs in 2022. What’s the deal with these two SUVs, and why aren’t they reliable?

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO