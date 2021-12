While I am inarguably bearish on risk-assets and believe long USD is a better bet than long commodities currently, it is not a permanent view. In the long term, I anticipate a positive twilight period for oil to take hold where demand is still there, but supply capacity investment is not - due to the shift to EV's and the time lag between underinvestment in oil and the longer-term trend shift to electric vehicles. Underinvestment combined with rebounding global demand would be supportive of prices. First though, the global economy must firmly be on an upward trajectory and global production investment must grind to a halt. This would be marked by a downturn in the global economy and financial markets in order to catalyze this global production investment halt and subsequent global economic rebound. In essence, a hard landing.

