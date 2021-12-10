ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

LBPD officer suspended for allegedly making ‘biased and prejudiced remarks’

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsE9f_0dJcdLSf00

A Long Beach Police Department officer has been suspended for allegedly making “biased and prejudiced remarks in electronic communications,” and authorities are reviewing his past use of force incidents and arrest reports, police said Friday.

Officer Maxwell Schroeder, a five-year veteran of the department, was suspended Thursday. He was most recently assigned to Field Support, according to the LBPD.

“On August 19, the Long Beach Police Department was notified that one of our officers had made biased and prejudiced remarks in electronic communications with a non-LBPD employee,” according to an LBPD statement. “The department immediately launched an internal administrative investigation and re-assigned the officer to a desk assignment. In the weeks since, the department has acquired additional evidence and, yesterday, internal affairs investigators interviewed the officer as part of the internal administrative investigation,” police said.

The announcement comes days after the state Attorney General’s Office announced it was launching a probe into the Torrance Police Department in response to revelations of racist text messages shared among a group of a dozen or more officers for years. Those messages have led to the dismissal of hundreds of criminal cases in which the officers were involved due to concerns about racial bias, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times report identified Schroeder — a former Torrance police recruit — as among those possibly implicated in the Torrance police investigation.

In announcing the state investigation Wednesday, Attorney General Rob Bonta said “where there is evidence of potentially pervasive bias or discrimination, it can undermine the trust that is critical for public safety and our justice system.”

The Long Beach Police Department on Friday cited the serious nature of the allegations against Schroeder and based its decision to suspend him on a preliminary review of the evidence and investigation. The suspension is pending a final determination of the administrative investigation.

“The Long Beach Police Department holds all its employees to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism — and we have zero tolerance for all forms of prejudice,” police said.

The investigation is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The department is reviewing previous use of force incidents and arrests reports made by Schroeder, raising the potential that some criminal cases in which he was involved could be in jeopardy.

Details of the remarks allegedly made by Schroeder were not released.

“This department does not tolerate biased or prejudicial behavior by any employee — this officer’s actions do not reflect the morals held by our officers who engage with our diverse community,” Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said in a statement. “Every Long Beach resident deserves to be treated with equity and respect when they interact with our personnel.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Judge stops LAPD union’s request to nix COVID vaccine mandate

The union representing LAPD officers lost a round Monday in its lawsuit alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees — with a judge denying its members’ request for a preliminary injunction against the directive. The Los Angeles Police Protective League alleges the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Torrance, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Man, 62, with schizoaffective disorder reported missing in Whittier

Authorities continued their search Sunday to find a 62-year-old man diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder who was last seen in Whittier. Anthony Ray Madison was last seen about 7 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 13700 block of East Crewe Street, near the Candlewood Country Club, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

83-year-old diabetic man missing in Cerritos

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of an 83-year-old diabetic man who went missing in Cerritos, authorities said. Allan Akito Antoku was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Viama Street, driving a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CERRITOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
HeySoCal

Glendale PD: 9 follow-home robberies reported in 2021

Six suspects have been arrested by Glendale police over the course of 2021 in connection with five separate follow-home robberies in the city, authorities said Friday. “Since January of 2021, there have been a total of nine follow-home robberies in the city of Glendale that have been reported to the Glendale Police Department,” Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said in a statement.
GLENDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Police Commission updates LAPD’s use of force policy

The Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday unanimously approved a revised use of force policy for the Los Angeles Police Department to comply with a California law that goes into effect on Jan. 1. To comply with Assembly Bill 26, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prejudice#Field Support#Non Lbpd#General S Office#The Los Angeles Times
HeySoCal

Man arrested for allegedly killing woman in Pasadena hit-and-run

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman in a Pasadena crosswalk in a hit-and-run. Yang Yang Liu was jogging on the south sidewalk of San Pasqual Street approaching Allen Avenue and stepped into the crosswalk about 11:20 a.m. Nov. 26 when she was struck by a 2007 BMW that allegedly ran a stop sign while traveling in excess of 30 miles over the speed limit, according to Pasadena Police Department Lt. Anthony Russo. The BMW fled the area following the collision.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities seeking man reported missing in Palmdale

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a man who went missing in Palmdale. Jose Santiago Flores, 29, was last seen on Dec. 2 at 7:40 a.m. in the 39000 block of Clock Tower Plaza Drive East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Flores, also known as...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Boy, 16, reported missing in Studio City

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism who was last seen in Studio City. Trevor Joseph Keagy was last seen about 9 p.m. Monday in the 10900 block of Fruitland Drive, near Universal Studios Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
HeySoCal

67-year-old woman reported missing in Tarzana

Authorities Monday issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing in Tarzana. Michal Prager was last about 2:55 p.m. in the area of Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy