The current labor shortage could end in a way that strengthens the economy if employers would provide better pay, benefits and training for their workers. Throughout this year, many employers have struggled to find workers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that by the end of July 2021, the number of job openings in the United States increased to a new high of 10.9 million. The number of people who were unemployed that month was about 8.7 million. Thus, even if all unemployed workers would fill the currently available jobs, there would still be a labor shortage. At the same time, the U.S. economy is booming after recovering from the intense slowdown in the second quarter of 2020 due to the start of the pandemic.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO