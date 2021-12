Iridia, Inc., a pioneer in DNA-based data storage, announced that it has closed a follow-on round of $6 million with Prime Movers Lab. Amy Kruse, General Partner of Prime Movers Lab, will be joining Iridia’s Board of Directors effective immediately. This round is preceded by an oversubscribed $24 million financing, which will facilitate the company’s ability to double its headcount and physical footprint. Proceeds from this follow-on round will fund further validation of the company’s technology and the development of working prototypes.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO