Arizona personal income plummets as federal income support dissipates

Sierra Vista was one of the most affordable areas in the country for housing in the third quarter 2021 according to the November 11 National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index release. The same could not be said for the rest of Arizona’s metropolitan areas, all of which had much smaller shares of affordable homes and saw a drop in affordability compared to the second quarter of this year. The share of affordable homes in Sierra Vista was 92.9 percent, which placed it among the top five affordable small housing markets in the nation. Prescott was the least affordable metro in Arizona with only 37.3 percent of families earning a median income being able to afford a new or existing home sold in the third quarter. Flagstaff had the largest decrease in affordability between the second and third quarters and had the second lowest share of affordable homes in the state at 39.9 percent. Other Arizona metropolitan areas by share of affordable homes for the quarter were Yuma at 64.9 percent, Tucson at 64.8 percent, Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 54.2 percent, and Phoenix at 51.2 percent. Nationally, 56.6 percent of new and existing houses sold in the third quarter were affordable to families earning the median income of $79,900. This was unchanged from the second quarter, though it is still the lowest affordability level since 2012.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO