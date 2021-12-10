ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona personal income plummets as federal income support dissipates

By George W. Hammond
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona personal income declined by 26.5% in the second quarter, faster than the national drop of 21.8% (Exhibit 1). Arizona’s growth ranked 34th in the nation and followed a 61.8% increase in the first quarter of the year. : Here are the 25 biggest employers in Arizona. Exhibit...

