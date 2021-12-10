Oak’s Tinseltown Spectacular is Festive Fun For Everyone Throughout the Holiday Season

Image via Christine Tarlecki.

Have you seen the glowing lights off 422 in Oaks? Montgomery County is now home to the festive Tinseltown Outdoor Holiday Spectacular.

Presented by Dietz & Watson, this beautiful outdoor holiday light experience is at the Philadelphia Expo Center Fairgrounds at Oaks and will be lighting the night until January 2, 2022.

The editor’s husband, Stephen, is a Flyers fan. Image via Christine Tarlecki.

There’s a nod to Philly, of course, with the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and 76s lineup, and of course, a giant lighted JAWN sculpture.

Experience these outdoor glowing structures with over 1.2 million light bulbs, like a giant lighted Liberty Bell, light-up sleighs and helicopters for the little ones to climb on, huge festive glowing ornaments and presents, prancing reindeer, even a giant rubber ducky.

The definite highlights of the displays are the interactive photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a photoshoot with Gritty , storytime in Mrs. Claus’ Tent, where among a cozy setting, lets children pick out a book for Mrs. Claus to read.

There’s even an ‘ice’ rink where the whole family can go skating—the surface is synthetic!

After you’ve wandered through the light installations, be sure to stop inside the Tinsel Lodge for a treat or two…the Spiked Bourbon Cider kept me warm and toasty all night, and the Hot Chocolate is delicious too.

The full menu of Tinseltown’s food and beverage offerings is available here .

Giant displays tower over you but in a fun and festive way! Image via Christine Tarlecki.

There are also vendors with toys, treats, art, popcorn, and candy.

“We have been hard at work creating the ultimate wintertime experience, complete with stunning light sculptures, irresistible culinary offerings, and a touch of Philly magic,” said Senior Vice President of Spectacor Events & Entertainment, Emily Dunham.

Just a short sleigh ride away from King of Prussia Mall , this illuminated wonderland will showcase breathtaking light sculptures and displays powered by more.

Tinseltown will run through January 2. Tickets for Tinseltown are limited and go on sale here .

Tickets start at $19.99 for adults and $13.99 for children under 13.

Admission is free for children under five, with free parking.

December 2 – December 16: Wednesdays – Sundays, 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

December 17 – January 2: Mondays –Sundays, 4:30 – 10:00 p.m.