FOXBORO (CBS) — Josh McDaniels is happy in his role with the Patriots, running the show as the team’s offensive coordinator as he grooms rookie quarterback Mac Jones. It has all worked out very well this season, with the Patriots sitting at 9-4 and in the top seed in the AFC. But this weekend’s clash with the Colts stirs up some memories for McDaniels and the Indianapolis fanbase. After all, McDaniels could be fielding questions about going up against his old franchise, instead of inquiries about his decision to remain in New England. It was just a few years ago in 2018...

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO