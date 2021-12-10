ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

UPDATE: American Heritage School Delray Lockdown Caused By This Man

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago
Sergey Tarkhanov, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Thursday evening lockdown of American Heritage School in Delray Beach was caused by Sergey Takhanov, according to police records and information obtained by BocaNewsNow.com.

Tarkhanov, 35, lives in neighboring Kings Point — a community primarily for senior citizens. While we await the official arrest report, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Tarkhanov entered the school campus without permission, and then apparently refused to leave.

American Heritage is heavily fortified with a squad of off-duty Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies and other highly trained, armed security officers. The security team immediately initiated a lockdown protocol when Tarkanov was seen.

Police have not yet said how the man allegedly gained access to the campus. While the incident occurred after school hours, activities and sports were taking place. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reacted immediately to a call for assistance, locking down the area and flying “Eagle,” the department’s police helicopter.

We will update once the police report is released by the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court. For now, Tarkhanov is charged with “trespassing on school grounds — refusing to leave.” He was officially locked up at 11:07 p.m. Thursday, then released on his own recognizance at 6:45 Friday morning.

Comments / 6

welly
4d ago

Straight out of kings point again. Trouble seems to find that place pretty frequently.

Reply
7
 

