Lucca Infozino connected on a power play with the game-winner at 1:06 to go as Wall won, 3-2, over Southern at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jaxon Hook opened the scoring for Wall on power play in the first period and assisted on both the goal by Anthony Campisano to tie the game at 2-2 in third period and on the winning goal by Infozino for Wall (2-2).

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO