When I misbehaved as a youngster, my mother would threaten to send me to the Parental Home. And she was sure to point it out when we drove along the Boulevard into Bayonne. County Executive Tom DeGise’s parents called it ‘Juvie,” but it was the same building. Former Bayonne Mayor Joe Doria remembers it only as a building Marist Brothers wanted and eventually got for an expanded high school.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO