Last year: 6-6 Division: Skyland Conference, Delaware Division. Key players: Christina Midgette, G, Sr.; Iyanna Cotton, G, Fr. Outlook: Christina Midgette, a senior headed to Colgate University next year, is back after leading the team with a 14.9 point-per-game average last season and adding 8.3 rebounds per game. Midgette is the lone returner among the team’s top four scorers from a year ago, with Kyierah Dempsey-Toney (13.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 4.1 bpg) now playing at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Erica Jackson (6.7 ppg) and Morgan Jones (5.7 ppg) having graduated as well.

EDUCATION ・ 19 HOURS AGO