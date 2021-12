A team of independent investigators says it’s finally unmasked the Zodiac Killer, but legal authorities are unconvinced.The group, which calls itself the Case Breakers, says it has uncovered a “goldmine” of evidence that could link the unsolved 1960s murders to Gary Francis Poste, a California house painter who died in 2018.“When The Case Breakers approached officials about a new Zodiac suspect last spring, five police and state agencies would not cooperate,” the team told Fox News. “But last week, the man who runs the 10-year cold case team, Thomas J Colbert, received a tip from his long-time sources in the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO