We are here today in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City to talk to the man in charge of the top-rated charity in Utah. But first, Glenn Bailey has a truck to unload. A white pickup has just backed up to the rear of the Crossroads Urban Center loaded with several dozen boxes of donated food. Glenn joins a couple of staff members who have left their desks to pitch in. It’s like they’ve done this a thousand times. Except that estimate is almost assuredly on the low side.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO