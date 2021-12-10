ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Brandt: Why I Believe in the Bills

the buffalo bills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL Network Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt joined One Bills...

the buffalo bills

Kyle Brandt pumps up Bills Mafia in advance of the Tampa Bay game

GMFB host Kyle Brandt has a long history of providing hype videos for Bills fans. With the Bills (7-5) heading into the NFL's biggest game in Week 14 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brandt delivers another must watch video.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
Person
Kyle Brandt
The Spun

Watch: Urban Meyer, Mike Vrabel Handshake Goes Viral

Things are just going from bad to worse in Jacksonville. The Jaguars fell to the Titans 20-0 in ugly fashion on Sunday. After the game, the exchange between coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel quickly made its rounds on social media. The state of the Jaguars is written all over Meyer’s face.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
#Bills#Good Morning Football#Nfl Network#American Football#Cbs#Bucs
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL

