Kyle Brandt: Why I Believe in the Bills

GMFB host Kyle Brandt has a long history of providing hype videos for Bills fans. With the Bills (7-5) heading into the NFL's biggest game in Week 14 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brandt delivers another must watch video.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
Things are just going from bad to worse in Jacksonville. The Jaguars fell to the Titans 20-0 in ugly fashion on Sunday. After the game, the exchange between coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel quickly made its rounds on social media. The state of the Jaguars is written all over Meyer’s face.
The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season after being shutout 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They had a play at the end of the game that reflected their season. Receivers Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell landed on top of each other while crossing. Shenault slipped and...
In case you were wondering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady does listen to the criticism that’s thrown at him. The GOAT proved just that on Monday as he fired back at Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for their rather unsavory comments towards him. Brady took to Twitter to...
Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
It was an entertaining first half between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where both teams combined for 48 first-half points and some thrilling touchdowns. But things quickly changed in the second half, where we got to a point in the game where we knew...
