ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive Comes To Plaza West Covina

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive is at Plaza West...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Covina, CA
Local
California Society
City
Covina, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Holiday Season

Comments / 0

Community Policy