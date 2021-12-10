ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: NYC’s New Schools Chief on His ‘North Star’ for America’s Top District

 4 days ago
The morning after New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named him the city’s next schools chancellor, David Banks made several media appearances Friday where he talked about his vision and priorities for America’s largest school district.

Appearing on MSNBC, he spoke specifically about school safety during COVID and the need to keep remote learning options on the table, about his openness to scaling successful education strategies from non-traditional schools, and about the “north star” that will guide his efforts: Ensuring that every New York City student is set up for career success in the new economy.

Read more about his appointment from The 74’s Jo Napolitano , and watch his full MSNBC appearance:

