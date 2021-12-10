ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Keeping Customers at the Forefront Makes Companies Better

Inc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo create a better version of your company, customer focus is key....

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

6 Lessons From a Startup Exit

If you lead a startup, there may come a day when it's time to consider an exit. We tend to hear about exits as success stories told only once all is said and done. We see them in the form of headline-making, billion-dollar acquisitions, or splashy social media posts from startup CEOs.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Tips on How to Successfully Pitch Your Business Idea to Investors

So you want to start a business and need help funding it? Let me help. After you decide on your business concept, if you don't have the money to get your business off the ground, you will need to pitch your idea to potential investors. This may seem like an unnerving task but don't worry! I have five tips to share on how to successfully pitch your business idea to your potential investors.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

You're Not (Always) the Expert: Here's how to Know When to Bring in Help

Aligning tasks with your competencies results in success; it can pay off to hire outside expertise when needed. I run an employee benefits firm, and while I don't call myself an "expert," plenty of other people do. "Call Frank, call Frank!" they say, because I'm the go-to guy when they need something related to employee benefits.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Entrepreneurs Are Optimistic About Some Aspects of Business--Even Amid Labor and Supply-Chain Disruptions

In October, small business owners were optimistic about hiring and investment plans. In the latest MetLife and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, 77 percent of small business owners were optimistic about the future of their business. Despite labor shortages--or maybe because of them--38 percent of small business owners plan to hire more workers next year, up from 28 percent last quarter, and the highest mark for this measure since the Index launched in 2017.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Know Your Customer
Inc.com

How Sustainable Companies Keep Their Cred After They Go Public

Sustainability is trending on the Nasdaq. Over the past year, a number of companies that tout environmentally conscious aims as a core tenet of their brand ethos have gone public. Allbirds had a successful IPO in November, after aiming to set a precedent with the first "sustainable public equity offering." This language was eventually changed to "sustainable principles and objectives framework," or SPO framework, before the company went public. Rent the Runway IPOed in October with several mentions of its environmentally friendly business model in its S-1. Chobani, the first U.S. dairy company to earn Fair Trade certification, filed for an IPO in July. The sustainable consumer goods company Grove Collaborative just went public via a SPAC backed by Richard Branson's Virgin Group (special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are publicly held entities that are formed with the sole purpose of buying other companies in order to take them public).
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Why This Entrepreneur Is on a Mission to Create 10,000 Publishing Companies

The Business Brainstorm podcast recently caught up with Adriana Monique Alvarez, the founder and CEO of AMA Publishing, who's on a mission to create 10,000 female-owned publishing companies by 2027. That might sound overly ambitious, but the book publishing industry is heating up, last year generating nearly $26 billion in revenue. Publishers sold 750 print books, which represents the highest year-over-year increase since 2010, as reported by Statista. E-books reached almost 200 million units sold, while audiobook revenue reached $1.3 billion.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

The largest life insurance companies and how they rank in customer satisfaction

25 life insurance companies insure most Americans. Customer satisfaction shouldn't be a concern while grieving, so pay attention to how your provider ranks. The cost of life insurance varies depending on term life and perm life and coverage amounts. See Insider's guide to the best life insurance companies. There are...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Pharma companies seek better supply chain visibility

Roughly half of pharmaceutical companies have deployed supply chain visibility solutions, but many of them say they are dissatisfied with the results and are looking for more robust solutions in light of challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey released this week. Supply chain technology firm FourKites partnered with IT services and consulting firm Accenture to determine the effectiveness of visibility strategies across the pharmaceutical supply chain; they interviewed 100 pharmaceutical industry executives and detailed the results in a recently published report, The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain: Closing the Visibility Gap. Among the findings, 90% of respondents said they plan to implement more robust digital supply chain visibility solutions over the next year, and nearly half cited security and temperature reporting as the biggest problems when it comes to monitoring their supply chains. “Many existing visibility solutions fail to account for the unique nature of pharmaceutical supply chains, including cold chain shipping, raw material availability, security of shipments in transit, stringent temperature and quality control measures, and high inventory costs,” according to the report. “Covid-19 further highlighted the acute need for visibility at every node along the pharmaceutical supply chain.” Excursions–losses from pharmaceuticals exposed to temperatures outside the recommended range–amount to billions of dollars each year in the pharma industry. Greater visibility across a product’s journey can help alleviate those losses, according to the research. “Only end-to-end supply chain visibility and insights can provide pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers with the adaptability, precision, and agility needed to provide the best patient care and to reduce waste,” Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites’ founder and CEO, said in a statement announcing the survey results. “Proactive notifications and continuous monitoring of vaccines and other supplies are the best way for manufacturers and vendors to ensure a product doesn’t fall outside of recommended temperature ranges.” Survey respondents pointed to quality assurance, customer satisfaction, and operational performance as key issues they want to improve, as well. Sixty percent of survey respondents said they consider quality assurance the key driver for enhancing security and visibility requirements, followed by more than half who said they are focused on improving the customer experience, and 40% on improving operations. Nearly 40% listed supplier compliance, product visibility, and timing in transit as key obstacles in their supply chains. The survey results reflect a broader growth trend across the pharma supply chain as well. FourKites—which company leaders say tracks more than two million shipments a day across its global customer base—has seen a 40% increase in tracked shipments for pharmaceutical customers in the past six months, along with a 20% increase in carriers serving pharmaceutical customers, and a nearly 50% increase in total miles traveled by pharma customers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Inc.com

The Most Important Thing Your Company Can Do to Get and Keep Talent

A few years ago, I tried to hire an exceptionally talented woman to run my company's marketing. Everything looked like a fit, until we started discussing remote work. I thought I was being flexible by offering one to two days a week from home. She declined my offer, saying she wanted more flexibility to be around her two young children. Last year, after we had shifted to a fully remote workforce, we hired that same woman and she helped grow our company by nearly 50 percent.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How to Build a Successful Enterprise Sales Strategy

By Kristopher B. Jones, serial entrepreneur and investor. Kris is the Founder of 2020 SEO Agency of the Year Finalist LSEO.com. In the world of agencies -- from public relations to digital marketing to everything else you can think of -- there are small and medium-sized businesses, and then there are enterprises. These are often an agency's white whales, those clients long sought but not often landed.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

How intelligent ERP helps your business connect with customers and make better decisions

Company finance leaders are in the midst of a new era of change and opportunity. Faced with continuously transforming finance functions, they must continuously monitor current financial conditions while preparing for uncertainty ahead. An intelligent enterprise resource platform (ERP)—one that is always on, always getting better, always helping drive business innovations—can help them grow and scale their companies. Find out how intelligent ERPs can change your business for the better.
ECONOMY
tippnews.com

Custom Cable Manufacturing Company Celebrating 50% More Capacity for Growth

AUBURN, Wash., Dec. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Technical Cable Applications (TCA) is a custom cable manufacturer based out of Auburn, Washington, serving companies nationwide. Without a doubt, this eager and innovative company has grown leaps and bounds over the course of the pandemic, with no slowing down in sight. Pedal to the metal, these out-of-the-box thinkers are excited to be able to take on more business.
AUBURN, WA
Inc.com

7 Ways to Be a Truly Customer-Focused Business

As I talk to many entrepreneurs in my role as a business adviser, I still often hear the concern for maximum return to the business and stakeholders more than a passion for sustainably enriching the lives of your customers and team. In this age of instant and global communication via...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Annual business updates that keep customers engaged

From the outside looking in, you see a company is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and as every entrepreneur knows, that’s a huge milestone. What you don’t see is what went on behind the scenes to get us here. You don’t see where we started, the obstacles we’ve overcome, or the overall improvements we’ve made to keep our business up to date and relevant in an ever-changing marketplace. We had to regularly dissect what we were doing and determine what direction to go next.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy