Video Games

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Game Awards Trailer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, at The Game Awards, Daedalic Entertainment and NACON showed off a new teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This is the game where you play as the titular character himself in...

ComicBook

The One Ring, a Lord of the Rings RPG, Available Now

Free League Publishing has released the new edition of The One Ring, a tabletop RPG based on The Lord of the Rings and other works written by JRR Tolkien. This is the second edition of The One Ring RPG, but is the first published by Free League Publishing after they acquired the license to publish Tolkien-based tabletop roleplaying games last year. Free League Publishing raised over $2 million on Kickstarter to fund the new edition in a Kickstarter earlier this year. The One Ring's original designers Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi return for the new edition, with the game still set in the 80-year period between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You can check out an official trailer for the game below:
VIDEO GAMES
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer

Not even a massive horde of rats could keep us from sharing this one. We were given a look at the gameplay that is to be expected in A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and through the cloud on the Nintendo Switch. There is also confirmation that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available at launch for Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and through the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Best 'Lord of the Rings' Memes

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first of three critically acclaimed films in Peter Jackson's record-breaking film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's high fantasy novel. To celebrate, we've compiled some of the best Lord of the Rings memes the internet has to offer. There's lots of walking ahead, so hopefully, these will keep you entertained during the long, arduous journey!
MOVIES
#The Game Awards#The Lord Of The Rings#Daedalic Entertainment#Nacon#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
Share of the Week: Sanctuary

Last week, we asked you to share some sacred gaming sanctuaries using #PSshare #PSBlog. From temples and tombs to hidden hideouts, here are this week’s highlights:. AhmadYuanda_1st shares a serene altar in Shadow of the Colossus. Alien_K121 shares a calm environment in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Sefwick shares a...
VIDEO GAMES
New Look at Tchia from The Game Awards

A new gameplay trailer for the open world adventures of Tchia was offered this week courtesy of The Game Awards. The game shows off the titular character exploring the archipelago "inspired by New Caledonia." The new gameplay trailer shows off features like sailing, exploration, acrobatic jumps, and some combat. Also,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

SYNCED: Off Planet – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Level Infinite and developer NExT Studios premiered a new trailer for cooperative third-person shooter SYNCED: Off-Planet at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. SYNCED: Off-Planet is a companion shooter set in a techno-apocalyptic future. Fight together against enemy teams...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tunic Trailer | Game Awards 2021

In this isometric action-adventure game you play as a small fox on a big adventure. Tunic releases on March 16, 2022 on Xbox One & Xbox One Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Sméagol is of Two Minds In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s New Teaser

Sméagol is of Two Minds In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s New Teaser. Gollum wasn’t always a sick and twisted individual. As seen in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels and their cinematic adaptations, Gollum was once a Stoorish Hobbit named Sméagol. However, the One Ring changed Sméagol, both physically and mentally. As Gollum, Sméagol has always had either a supporting or an antagonist role in Tolkien’s tales. But that will change next year when he headlines The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a new video game from Daedalic Entertainment. During The Game Awards, Deadalic debuted The Lord of the Rings: Gollum‘s new teaser, which illustrates his two personalities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Save on Lord of the Rings, AirPods, PlayStation Games, and More

If you've been waiting to do your Christmas shopping this year, it's time to get a move on. Time moves fast these days, and it'll be the last minute before you know it. So if you don't want to find yourself buying digital gift cards as you're heading to a family gathering, get your orders in now and rest assured that you've done your good deed for the month.
VIDEO GAMES
Free Play Days – Chivalry 2, Trailmakers, and Black Desert

Get set for massive adventure in this weekend’s Free Play Days lineup. Chivalry 2, Trailmakers, and Black Desert are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, December 9 at 12:01 a.m. PST until Sunday, December 12 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CrossFire Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Remedy Entertainment is assisting with the story for the upcoming Crossfire. We got a mostly cinematic trailer for the upcoming FPS game which seems to include intense military infiltration elements and a barrage of action set pieces. CrossFire releases February 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

SteelRising Trailer | Game Awards 2021

SteelRising is a game in which you seem to play as the Clockwork Tyrant, facing off against King Louis XVI's automata army in a 3rd person action RPG game. SteelRising releases June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBits - The Game Awards 2021 Edition

Because it's the weekend and I don't want to write individual news posts. Hello everyone and welcome to this special edition of CS-Nation Total Gaming Network NewsBits! It's been a hot minute, right?. These are coming at you today because it's the weekend, I'm tired, and frankly I just do...
VIDEO GAMES
Evening Star

Lord of the Rings movies turn 20

This December, the first of three critically acclaimed, sprawling fantasy epic films — "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" — turns 20 years old. A defining blockbuster of the early 2000s, the Lord of the Rings films launched countless millions into the depth of author J.R.R. Tolkien's world, first started in the 1930s and built upon with several more books until his death in 1973.
MOVIES
Among Us VR Announced

Now you can look sus in virtual reality. Deceive or be deceived, now in virtual reality. Among Us VR was just announced last night. The VR version of the game will launch on the Oculus Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR whenever it's ready to be released. This VR adaptation is in development by Schell Games, the development studio behind the well regarded I Expect You to Die VR franchise.
VIDEO GAMES

