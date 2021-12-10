The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Game Awards Trailer

Sméagol is of Two Minds In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s New Teaser. Gollum wasn’t always a sick and twisted individual. As seen in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels and their cinematic adaptations, Gollum was once a Stoorish Hobbit named Sméagol. However, the One Ring changed Sméagol, both physically and mentally. As Gollum, Sméagol has always had either a supporting or an antagonist role in Tolkien’s tales. But that will change next year when he headlines The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a new video game from Daedalic Entertainment. During The Game Awards, Deadalic debuted The Lord of the Rings: Gollum‘s new teaser, which illustrates his two personalities.
