We’re thrilled to invite you for a dramatic journey into the very heart of The City in our Dying Light 2 Stay Human CGI trailer presented at The Game Awards. You’ll get to experience a glimpse of the tough reality of the game’s world and the everyday life of the people living in it—their struggles against the Infected, complicated relations with others, and the hard choices they must face to survive. However, as you play for yourself on February 4, some of these choices will be yours to make, giving you the power to steer the future of both humans and the world. So even when things seem hopeless, remember that at the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide how the events will unravel — the light hasn’t died as long as you are there.

