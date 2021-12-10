ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘That’s Not What the Founders Wrote’: Fox’s Tammy Bruce Hits Biden for Saying ‘All Women and Men are Created Equal’

By Kipp Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Tammy Bruce slammed President Joe Biden for amending the words in the Declaration of Independence to include both women and men as being created equally. Biden was addressing an audience at the virtual Summit for Democracy on Thursday when he broadly cautioned there is a need for Americans...

