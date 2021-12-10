‘That’s Not What the Founders Wrote’: Fox’s Tammy Bruce Hits Biden for Saying ‘All Women and Men are Created Equal’

Tammy Bruce opened Thursday's "Fox News Primetime" by portraying the parallels between leftism and cults. TAMMY BRUCE: Leftism is less of a political force trying to solve real, everyday problems, and instead it is a cult in a never-ending fight with reality. [It's] [h]ell-bent on making the world bend to their lies, all while trying to silence and destroy anything and anyone who dares to question the orthodoxy. I know you've heard that the cancer of wokeism is the left's new religion, but it's actually not. It's their cultic foundation, a set of rules and instructions meant to manipulate and control. Now, keep in mind, a cult has some basic tenets and behaviors we see not just with the so-called "progressives," but now being applied by the Biden administration itself. Among other aspects - including groupthink as its foundational requirement - questions are not encouraged and even punished. Followers are to worship a group leader. The cult follows and controls all aspects of members' lives. Fear and paranoia are instilled to keep followers close and trusting only of fellow members. Outsiders, those who escaped and opponents are smeared and cast as evil and dangerous, and members are monitored constantly to ensure conformity and allegiance to the cultic system.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO