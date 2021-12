Steven Spielberg, one of the greatest directors, producers and writers in film history, has been involved in movies that have been nominated for 133 Oscars and won 34. He has had a career that has spanned over five decades. His first feature film, “Duel,” was released in 1971. His most recent, “The Fabelmans,” is set to release this year. His breakout film was “Jaws,” released early in his career, as it reached theaters in 1975. Several of his films are on the American Film Institute’s top 100 movies of all time list, led by “Schindler’s List” (1993).

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO