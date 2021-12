Fox & Friends swiftly accused the “Left” of being soft on crime as they mourned the burning of Fox News’ Christmas tree on Wednesday morning. Fox’s Shannon Bream broke the news overnight as she showed footage of the tree going up in flames outside the News Corp building in Manhattan, and a suspect has been placed under arrest. As Fox & Friends covered the news in the morning, Brian Kilmeade pronounced it “beyond tragic and angers everybody,” Ainsley Earhardt called it “so sad,” and Steve Doocy asked, “what kind of a person lights a Christmas tree on fire?”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO