ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bah! Humbug! Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn't exist

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485n8G_0dJcWfjm00
Vatican Christmas A view of the nativity scene and the Christmas tree that adorn St. Peter's square at the Vatican, during the lighting ceremony, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The nativity scene is from the Huancavelica region, in Peru, and the 113-year-old, 28-meter-tall tree, a gift from the city of Andalo in Trentino Alto Adige-South Tyrol region, northeastern Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME — (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist.

In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas.

The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.

Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa doesn’t exist and that his red costume was created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity.

“First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that Monsignor Stagliano‘s intentions were quite different,” Paolino wrote on the diocesan Facebook page.

“We certainly must not demolish the imagination of children, but draw good examples from it that are positive for life,” he continued. “So Santa Claus is an effective image to convey the importance of giving, generosity, sharing. But when this image loses its meaning, you see Santa Claus aka consumerism, the desire to own, buy, buy and buy again, then you have to revalue it by giving it a new meaning.”

But, if the public comments section of the Noto page were any indication, the Sicilian parents weren’t having any of it.

While several welcomed the bishop's attempt to focus on the Catholic meaning of Christmas, others faulted Stagliano for interfering with family traditions and celebrations, and crushing the spirits of children whose early years were disrupted by the pandemic.

“You are the demonstration that, when it comes to families, children and family education, you don’t understand a thing,” a commenter, identified as Mary Avola, wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bah#Italy#Christmas#Ap#Roman Catholic#Italian#The Coca Cola Company#Sicilian
ABC13 Houston

Bishop tells kids Santa Claus doesn't exist, Coca Cola chose his red suit for advertising

The bishop of Noto in Sicily stunned schoolchildren last week when he dropped a bombshell during an arts festival -- telling them Father Christmas wasn't real, CNN reported. "No, Santa Claus does not exist. In fact, I would add that the red of the suit he wears was chosen by Coca Cola exclusively for advertising purposes," Antonio Staglian told the children, according to Sicilian media.
RELIGION
spectrumnews1.com

Racine singing star helps prove 'Santa Does Exist'

RACINE, Wis.— If you’re not in the holiday spirit, 13-year-old Liamani Segura’s rendition of ’Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ can get you there. You may recognize Segura and her voice from singing the national anthem at Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series at American Family Field in October, or maybe from a viral TikTok video that has amassed more than 234 million views.
RACINE, WI
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Rome, IT
Herald-Tribune

Wednesday's letters: Rights of Catholic women, preventing COVID, abortion, more

Vatican won’t commit to women’s rights In an Associated Press article Dec. 12, “Women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention,” Nicole Winfield reports that Catholic women's groups are challenging the Vatican to sign this agreement that protects freedom of conscience and bans discrimination based on race, religion, gender or political beliefs.  ...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
RELIGION
KTLA

Pope Francis cites new book on nun abuse in warning to superiors

Pope Francis on Saturday drew attention to a problem that the Vatican has long sought to downplay: the abuses of power by mother superiors against nuns who, because of their vows of obedience, have little recourse but to obey. During an audience with members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders, Francis cited a new […]
RELIGION
WSOC Charlotte

Insider Q&A: Elf On Shelf Co-CEO Christa Pitts

It all began with an elf named Fisbee. In the 1970s, when her three children were growing up, Carol Aebersold would place her childhood toy Fisbee in a new spot each day leading up to Christmas. The family lore was that Fisbee was watching over them, ready to report to Santa if the children were naughty or nice.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Vatican official apologizes for taking down LGBTQ resource

ROME -- A Vatican official apologized to a leading Catholic LGBTQ advocacy group for having yanked a reference to it on the Vatican website, drawing immediate praise Monday from the group as an “historic" move to repair the painful rift between the Catholic hierarchy and the gay community. The...
RELIGION
Oxford Leader

Bah Humbug, it’s the holiday season

Let’s start with a quote attributed to Martin Kornfield: “If we all do one random act of kindness daily, we just might set the world in the right direction.”. You may not know or believe this, but I am kinda a shy fellow. I don’t care to vocalize what I am thinking and in groups of people, I let everybody else talk. I think this tends to lead folks to the conclusion that I’m emotionally shallow. Maybe disinterested in what they are thinking. I keep things close to the vest and, as such, can seem distant and not so nice to those not in the know.
The Conversation U.S.

In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
RELIGION
The Independent

More Orthodox Jewish women are ordained; change is uneven

At the South Philadelphia Shtiebel, a 5-foot-tall partition, called a “mechitza,” separates the men from the women in accordance with ancient tradition.But when it comes time for the sermon, Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter, the Modern Orthodox congregation’s leader, steps up to the podium, a juxtaposition that confuses many looking in from the outside.“People walk into the space saying, ‘What? I don’t get it,’” said Fruchter. “It’s hard to get. Everything feels in between.”Fruchter is one of half a dozen or so ordained women who serve Modern Orthodox synagogues across the U.S., and one of even fewer who serve as top spiritual...
RELIGION
WSOC Charlotte

‘Light up the world’: After losing sister to COVID, local man uses Christmas lights as sign of hope

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The family of an Ashe County teacher who lost her battle with COVID-19 earlier this year is using Christmas lights to honor her memory. Crystal Bennett died in January. Her brother, Bobby DePalma, now has more than 8,000 lights outside his home to share a special message with her and others who may be grappling with loss this holiday season.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Mormon women's influence expands despite priesthood ban

When she was younger, Sharon Eubank figured she would one day marry and form the kind of nuclear family typically expected of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Today, at 58, she is neither married nor a mother but glad to embody a different image of womanhood as one of the top female leaders in the male-dominated faith widely known as the Mormon church. “We have to broaden out our approach and talk about family in a really inclusive way,” said Eubank, who is both first counselor of the Relief Society and president of Latter-day...
RELIGION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy