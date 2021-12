The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical and First Responders Children’s Foundation are hosting very special toy drive to bring a very happy holiday season to some QC kids. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’s Ambassadors, Santa’s Merry Messenger and Elf friend, will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations December 9 at the Adler Theatre. Those donating a minimum of a $5.00 toy will receive a free children’s ticket (maximum 2 per family) to the Saturday, December 18, 2:00 p.m. performance at the Adler Theatre. Santa’s Elf will be available for photos with children of all ages intermittingly throughout the event.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO