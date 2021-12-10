ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

By Matt Donnelly
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. More from Variety. David Bowie Film, Based on 'Thousands' of Hours of Rare Footage, Coming From Director Brett Morgen...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
AFP

Sundance unveils hybrid in-person, online fest including Kanye doc

Next month's Sundance festival will screen all feature films both in person in Utah and online for the first time, including a major new Kanye West documentary, as organizers embrace a "year of experiments" for indie film-making. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival runs January 20–30. amz/hg/sst
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
1240 KLYQ

2 Montana Movies Made It Into Next Year’s Sundance Film Festival

It's been a pretty exciting time for the Montana film industry. We're just coming off of the Montana Film Festival, which featured the US premiere of the great indie drama Montana Story. The current season of Yellowstone did all of its filming around Missoula, Hamilton, and Darby. And even one of the frontrunners for this year's Best Picture Race at the Oscars, The Power of the Dog, has some strong Montana connections.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
saltlakemagazine.com

Sundance and Slamdance Announce 2022 Lineups for Dueling Park City Film Festivals

Sundance and Slamdance have released the lineups for their 2022 film festivals. The dueling events—one which has grown since its inception into an international spectacle and the other which adheres strictly to its independent, DIY ethos—will take place concurrently in Park City, beginning on Jan. 20, 2022. Last year’s Sundance and Slamdance Film Festivals were derailed by Covid, but organizers and attendees are banking on vaccination and testing protocols to return the 2022 editions to their former glory with in person screenings and an interactive, welcoming atmosphere.
PARK CITY, UT
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
MOVIES
SFGate

Cairo Film Festival Shorts Program Sees Surge in Submissions

A record 5,100 short films were submitted to the Cairo Film Festival’s short film competition this year, thanks to a new collaboration with FilmFreeWay. Around 1,200 shorts are sent in more usually for the region’s only A-list festival. The section comes with the added bonus of the winning film being submitted to the Oscars’ long list.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Eva Noblezada
Person
David Bowie
kozzradio.com

MUSIC: Metallica Will Stream Their 40th Anniversary Shows for Free

It’s almost here… our 40th anniversary celebration is right around the corner! We’re looking forward to hitting the stage in San Francisco at Chase Center with so many of our friends visiting from around the globe those two nights next week. While we wish each and every one of you could join us, we know you can’t all be in the house. So we’re incredibly excited to announce that our friends at Amazon will be streaming both shows live, as they happen, worldwide and for free!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sylvester Stallone unveils art retrospective in Germany featuring his work

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone today unveiled the largest-ever retrospective of his paintings in western Germany for which he made a trip to Hagen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Rocky' actor opened 'Sylvester Stallone: The Magic of Being', an exhibition at the Osthaus Museum Hagen,...
VISUAL ART
WSB Radio

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg. Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes...
MOVIES
Gephardt Daily

Michael Kenneth Williams film among 82 Sundance titles

Dec. 9 (UPI) — The Sundance Film Festival announced the lineup of films for the 2022 film festival on Thursday. Sundance will take place in Utah and virtually Jan. 20 to 30. Michael Kenneth Williams stars with John Boyega, Nicole Beharie and Connie Britton in 892. Williams died Sept. 6.
SUNDANCE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Short Film#Shorts#Variety David Bowie Film#Sundance Institute#Lgbtq
Empire

Sundance Film Festival London Returns In June Next Year

Thanks to careful health provisions and its successful tour outside the capital, Sundance Film Festival London returned this year with the likes of Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers and Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor. And the team has just announced that it'll be back again next year, setting up a run in June.
MOVIES
calarts.edu

CalArts’ Alums and Faculty Films Represent at Sundance 2022

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival lineup of features, documentaries, shorts, and episodic series was released Dec. 9 and 10, selected from 14,849 submissions, including 3,762 feature-length films. Across this field, CalArts continues a strong tradition of representation by prominent faculty and alums with new, independent works. The full slate of films is scheduled to screen both in-person and digitally at the festival, which runs Jan. 20-30.
MOVIES
oregonconfluence.com

OAFG21 Winner – Short Film, “You Go Girl!” To Screen At Sundance

“You Go Girl” – the fourth annual Outdoor Adventure Film Grant– “Oregon’s Outdoors Are For Everyone” winner (OAFG21) – will be screening at Sundance! Filmmakers, Shariffa Ali, Kamilah Long, Courtney Williams, and Adrian Aleas’ short film tells the story of Audrey, a New York City comedian who can make a joke of any situation, faces a staggering challenge in the beautiful mountains of Oregon. Can this city woman overcome her fears and rise? “You Go Girl!” will be screening at Sundance 2022, in the U.S. Live Action Short Films. This program was included as part of a celebration for Sundance’s 40th anniversary. The 2022 short films will all screen in programs or preceding features in-person in Utah, the majority of them will screen online along with the 40th collection, and a small collection will screen in person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival’s second weekend. The Festival takes place from January 20-30, 2022.
MOVIES
101.5 WPDH

Film Shot in Poughkeepsie Selected for Sundance Film Festival

The fact that so many movies and television shows are being filmed here in the Hudson Valley is already a reason for us to be proud. But when one of those movies gets selected to be part of one the most prestigious film festivals in the world, that’s a reason to be even more proud. Right now, we Hudson Valley residents can be even more proud.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Park Record

Sundance Film Festival announces 2022 programming

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which is slated to return with an in-person presence in Park City next month, announced its Feature Film, Indie Episodic and New Frontier categories on Thursday. The slate includes 82 feature-length films, culled from 3,762 feature-length submissions. Overall, the festival received 14,849 submissions from more...
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

‘Being the Ricardos’ Composer Daniel Pemberton on Crafting an Orchestral Score With Nostalgia and Wonder

Daniel Pemberton’s score for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is unlike anything he’s written to date — a surprising choice for this think-outside-the-box composer, but one that would fit comfortably in the 1950s milieu of the film itself. “I felt it needed a kind of classic score that echoed the golden age of Hollywood,” Pemberton says from his London studio. “A lot of the story is, in some ways, this dream of a perfect world, which Lucy’s searching for… the perfect home, a husband who is there.” He continues: “There is an element of nostalgia, not just looking back at these classic...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy