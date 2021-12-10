G7 finance ministers to discuss inflation at virtual meeting on Monday

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. President Joe Biden has made it a priority to fight the inflation hitting American families, but it is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who leads the one body that could take direct action to slay the inflation dragon. After admitting recently that he and his colleagues miscalculated how far prices would rebound in the wake of the pandemic crisis, Powell has pledged to fight back. At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed's policy-setting committee is expected to announce it will phase-out its stimulus measures more quickly -- allowing it to raise lending rates by mid-2022 or sooner.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO