Ohio State

3 Buckeyes named first team All-Americans

 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Ohio State Buckeyes have been named first-team All-Americans: receiver Garrett Wilson, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and kicker Noah Ruggles.

The three players were named All-Americans by different outlets, including the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), CBS Sports, ESPN and The Athletic.

Wilson, junior from Austin, Texas, pulled in 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All American by The Athletic and the FWAA.

Petit-Frere, a junior from Tampa, Fla., was named a first-team All-American by the FWAA and CBS Sports. Petit-Frere and the Ohio State offensive line helped the Buckeyes become the No. 1 ranked team in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 point per game), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 yards per game).

Ruggles, a senior from Odessa, Fla., was named a first-team All-American by ESPN after leading the nation in kick scoring this season with 122 points, which ranks third overall. He was 18-for-19 in field goals and was perfect on all 68 of his extra point attempts.

Second-Team All-Americans

A number of Buckeyes have been honored so far as second-team All-Americans, including receiver Chris Olave (Walter Camp, CBS Sports and Pro Football Network), offensive lineman Thayer Munford (CBS Sports) and receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba (Pro Football Network).

