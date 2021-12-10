ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canada Finance Minister, Bank of Canada set to unveil monetary policy framework

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada and the finance ministry are scheduled hold a news conference on Monday, officials said on Friday, a clear sign they will announce...

q957.com

wkzo.com

Bottlenecks add to wage pressure in Norway, central bank survey finds

OSLO (Reuters) – Capacity constraints in the Norwegian economy increasingly hamper business growth, pushing up private-sector wages, a quarterly central bank survey of companies showed on Tuesday. While the survey itself could provide ammunition for a hike in interest rates as soon as next week, as long planned by Norges...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrystia Freeland
mpamag.com

How concerned is the Bank of Canada about inflation?

While the threat of inflation has rarely been far from the headlines in recent weeks, the Bank of Canada opted against changing its tune on interest rates in its final policy rate announcement of the year on December 08. That statement saw the Bank hold firm on its forecast that...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Bank of Canada makes latest rate announcement

The Bank of Canada has stayed the course on interest rates in its final scheduled announcement of the year, indicating no change to its projection that its policy rate will rise in the middle quarters of 2022. The central bank said that while it was “closely watching” the inflation issue...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The Bank of Canada holds its final policy meeting of the year

Equity markets were nothing but ecstatic yesterday. Lacking guidance from the economic calendar, investors simply held on to anecdotical evidence about omicron’s limited impact on public health and therefore on the economy. Both European and US shares swung 1.5-3%+ higher. Core bonds lost ground with US Treasuries hugely underperforming the German Bund. The yield curve in the US bear flattened with changes at the short end ranging from 4.9 bps (5y) to 5.9 bps (2y). A $54bn 3y auction yesterday showed mixed results with a higher bid-to-cover (benefiting from a recent sharp yield increase) but increased primary dealer award at the expense of indirect award. The 3y tenor closed 5.8 bps higher. The long end of the curve (10 to 30y) added 1.9 bps to 4bps. The German bear flattened too but changes were limited to 2.5 bps (2y) to 1.3 bps (10y). The resulting US/EMU yield differential kept EUR/USD under pressure. The pair slipped to an intraday low of 1.1228 but managed to finish at 1.1267 after all. It is striking to see the euro struggle this much in such an upbeat trading session. The common currency is not at all preparing for a major shift by the ECB next week. Sterling also remained in the defensive, which was unusual as well. Central bank uncertainty may be the common factor here. Unlike in the US where Fed chair Powell downplayed the impact of omicron, both the ECB and BoE expressed more caution. This may have implications for monetary policy. EUR/GBP briefly dipped below 0.85 but in the end closed unchanged at 0.8508. A surge in commodity prices lifted the likes of the NOK, CAD, AUD and NZD.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of Canada framework to stick with 2% inflation target - Bloomberg

The Bank of Canada's inflation target will stay at 2% in a framework renewal to be announced soon, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the process. The new framework, though, will add language stressing the importance of employment to the economy, the person said. The framework is reviewed every...
BUSINESS
q957.com

G7 finance ministers to discuss inflation at virtual meeting on Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations will meet virtually on Monday to discuss the recent spike in inflation, among other matters, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. The meeting, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, will be the last under Britain’s G7 presidency...
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Should central banks address the buildup of bank risk taking in the conduct of monetary policy?

This blog is part of this year’s series of posts by PhD students on the job market. The Global Financial Crisis and the ensuing persistently low interest rate environment have fostered a reconsideration of the role of financial stability in the conduct of monetary policy. Financial crises are often preceded by increased risk taking on the part of banks, which lays the seeds for a subsequent financial panic. At the same time, banks tend to accumulate risks on their assets in the balance sheets when risk premia shrink due to low-interest rate environments, which then incentivizes them to “search for yield.” Concerns about banks’ yield-seeking behavior have become even more crucial recently because of the additional drop in policy rates following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As long as traditional macroprudential policy tools effectively manage financial instability risks, monetary policy should focus on stabilizing prices. However, there are practical limitations to deploying time-varying macroprudential tools, such as jurisdiction constraints and concerns about regulatory arbitrage. If the usual macroprudential policy tools are not fully effective in managing financial instability risks, should central banks address the buildup of bank risk taking with monetary policy? Specifically, if interest rates alter banks’ risk taking, is it efficient for central banks to account for the risk of financial panics when setting interest rates?
ECONOMY
q957.com

Germany to pass extra budget on Monday for more climate funds – sources

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday to enable more public investments in the shift towards a green economy, sources said on Thursday. The three coalition parties agreed to channel more than 60 billion euros ($67.73 billion) of unused debt in...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
q957.com

Brazil reports 206 new COVID-19 deaths, average daily toll falls to 201

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 9,278 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 206 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 22,177,059 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

Bank of Canada Meets as Omicron Hits Loonie

Not much is expected from the Bank of Canada when it concludes its meeting at 15:00 GMT Wednesday. The domestic economy is absolutely booming, setting the stage for several rate increases next year. However, most of that is already priced in and uncertainty around Omicron could keep policymakers sidelined for now. As such, the Canadian dollar will be driven mostly by oil prices, although eventually, it could shine as carry trades come back in fashion.
BUSINESS
The Independent

NATO chief applies for job as Norway's central bank governor

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he has applied to be the next governor of Norway s central bank in an appointment that would last for six years if he gets the job.The current governor of Norges Bank, Oeystein Olsen, is retiring in early 2022 after holding the position since Jan. 1, 2011 for two terms. Stoltenberg's tenure at NATO ends next year.Stoltenberg told Norwegian news agency NTB on Tuesday that he was contacted by Norway’s Finance Ministry in November and asked if he would consider applying. “I have now done that, and this is a job I...
EUROPE
q957.com

Fitch puts 13 Turkish banks on downgrade warnings

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit rating agency Fitch has put 13 Turkish banks on downgrade warnings following a similar move on the government’s sovereign rating last week. The moves come after three central bank interest rate cuts in quick succession despite inflation topping 21% has triggered a more than 40% slump in the lira since September.
BUSINESS
b975.com

Canada Goose under fresh fire in China over no-return policies

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top consumer protection organisation has warned Canada Goose Holdings Inc against “bullying” customers in China with its return policies, just three months after the winterwear brand was fined for false advertising. The premium down jacket manufacturer has been a hot topic on Chinese social media in...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Bank of Canada Disappoints Canadian Dollar Bulls

BoC Maintain View That Economic Slack is Likely Absorded in Middle of 2022. As widely expected the Bank of Canada stood pat on its monetary policy settings and most notably stuck to its current guidance that economic slack is not expected to be absorbed until the middle quarters of 2022. This had been the trigger for the reaction in the Loonie as we highlighted in our DFX preview, given that there had been raised expectations that the BoC may bring this forward to Q1 in light of the stellar labour market report and thus a decision to stand pat was a slight disappointment for CAD bulls.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Scotiabank Named Canada’s Bank of the Year

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Scotiabank (BNS) was named Bank of the Year in Canada by The Banker magazine, further consolidating its position as the banking industry leader in the Americas. This is the third year in a row that this magazine, a publication owned by the Financial...
MARKETS
AFP

Trudeau proposes Canada, US harmonize electric vehicle rebates

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has proposed harmonizing rebates with the United States for electric vehicles to avoid a trade conflict over Washington's go-it-alone plan that risks gutting Canada's auto sector. His remarks followed threatened retaliatory tariffs on American goods and Ottawa's suspension of parts of the landmark North American free trade agreement if Washington went ahead with electric vehicle tax credits for EVs made in US union shops. "Canada and the United States have been making cars together for over 50 years now. Our supply chains are deeply integrated," Trudeau told a news conference. "That is why we are working very hard with the United States on getting them to understand that this proposed EV rebate for American-built cars only is not good obviously for Canada, but also not good for the United States," he said.
DETROIT, MI

